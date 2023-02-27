Fruitbowl Digital onboarded as branding partner for DNY Hospitality

Fruitbowl aims to further amplify the brand’s visual appeal through detailed guidelines, menu design and even merchandising and packaging.

Branding design agency Fruitbowl Digital, has been onboarded as the branding partner for DNY, hospitality business consultant, which provides end-to-end structured consulting service for starting a food and beverage business from scratch and operating successfully.

According to a company statement, with this strategic partnership, the agency will establish the brand visual identity for cafe’s, dine-in restaurants, QSRs and cloud kitchens working with DNY Hospitality with a carefully considered branding exercise to develop their core identity supported by brand messaging that sets the path for future communication.

Dedeepya Reddy, co-founder, Fruitbowl Digital said, “They say you eat with your eyes and that has become even more true for our digital-first world. The hospitality industry relies strongly on visual storytelling not just with their food, beverage and service; but also their brand and its presentation. We are delighted to partner with DNY hospitality and look forward to creating captivating visual communication elements for the diverse category of players in the food and beverage industry in India”.

“Importance of branding in the hospitality sector in India is taking giant strides. Aesthetic visuals play a major role in creating brand awareness and recall in customers. We are happy to associate with the dynamic and energetic team at Fruitbowl to make this a reality for a host of renowned hospitality players in the country”, said Nikita Dalwani, creative director and co-founder, DNY Hospitality.

