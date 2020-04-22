From targetted to video; why content marketing is the next big wave

The webinar will focus on various relevant topics within content marketing, which is relevant at a time when work-for-home (#WFH) is a reality

“Content marketing is all the marketing that’s left,” Seth Godin, an American author and former Internet business executive, once said. Godin couldn’t have been more perfect. At a time when the traditional form of marketing has taken a backseat thanks to users blocking ads – marketers have taken a liking to content to get the much-desired attention. To begin with, content marketing brands are allowed to target consumers in an effective way. One can start designing the campaign starting on the basis of the goal of the campaign – brands are further allowed to amplify content through various channels including social, influencer, outreach, among others. Next, brands are allowed to select between paid and free media. The other powerful content marketing tool that brands can use is video. From conducting webinars, product demonstrations, showcasing behind-the-scenes – video allows one to tell a story in a more effective manner thereby leading to better audience engagement. Personalised content is yet another form of talking to consumers.

The Robert Rose webinar on ‘Content Marketing in the New Normal’ on April 23 (10:AM IST) – highlights how content marketing has been picked up by companies and has become the new norm. Robert Rose is the founder and Chief Troublemaker of The Content Advisory – the consulting and advisory group of The Content Marketing Institute. Brought to you by Scatter, India’s first and largest content marketing company, and IAMAI, FE BrandWagon, Zero Zero, the webinar is a must-attend for marketing teams, digital marketing agencies and just about anybody who is struggling to optimise content marketing and find a new way of communication in the times of a crisis.

The webinar will focus on various relevant topics within content marketing, which is relevant at a time when work-for-home (#WFH) is a reality. It is at this time that companies need to use tools that are engaging and interesting for consumers.

