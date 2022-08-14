From OOH to DOOH, how the advertising world is evolving

By Amitt Sharma

The pandemic has brought an unprecedented shift to the advertising industry. In its wake, brands had to reorient their advertising strategies in the last two years when the world was working from home. Since consumers spent more time online, brands started focusing more on the digital sphere for better engagement and retention.

Now that the pandemic wave is almost gone and consumers have returned to their pre-pandemic days, it is essential for brands to up their ad-tech game and switch from traditional out-of-home ad-buying processes to real-time marketing. Here is where digital out-of-home (DOOH) techniques step into play.

With the world moving hybrid, brands are investing more on DOOH platforms (ad spending is expected to rise over the next year). It’s the perfect solution to solve the problem of addressability, creativity, measurability, and scalability.

Diving deeper into the DOOH realm

According to a Research and Markets report, the Global Digital Out-of-home (DOOH) Advertising Market size is expected to rise at a market growth of 11.9% CAGR reaching $14.3 billion by 2028.

So how can advertisers leverage growth through this medium?

Potential to personalise

With audiences of every nature around us, it is imperative to effectively personalise ads and create the right impact. The potential of DOOH lies in the ability to do so in a dynamic capacity that comes from a variety of data sources. It could range from the time of the day to weather or even the environment around us.

Prioritising measurement

As attention diverts to the metaverse, more and more advertisers want to create jaw-dropping experiences for their audiences. This said the excitement built by these experiences using DOOH as the medium of advertising – the potential is immense in the future. However, the measurability of these experiences and the post-ad exposures must be quantifiable. Insights through real-time performance metrics such as loop frequency, impressions, CPM, footfall, etc. are essential to define the success of DOOH.

Combining addressability and creativity

The best use of DOOH comes with a combination of addressability and creativity. While the data sources might convey the right kind of messaging but the right call to action using creative tactics deliver the relevant information fit for an audience at the right time, moment, and location.

Flexibility is the key

Programmatic DOOH allows brands to regulate their ad spending, modify campaign parameters and even put ad campaigns on halt in times of unprecedented changes due to external factors. This gives brands the power to optimise and modify ad deliveries in real-time, making them more responsible, agile, and effective compared to traditional OOH.

DOOH replacing traditional OOH

Creativity is at the helm of advertising. With digitally driven experiences taking the front seat personalising messages has become both interactive and gamified which not only comes with data-driven insights but also solves the problem of addressing the right audience. With the traditional format of OOH advertising, such precision will be difficult to achieve.

The ad industry has come a long way from OOH to DOOH and now Programmatic DOOH. We are likely to witness more such innovations as more marketers continue to experiment and invest in evolving technologies.

The future of advertising will be more real-time focused, wherein marketers will have more powers and abilities to control and alter ad campaigns in real-time, making them more relatable and enticing to consumers. Programmatic DOOH is in a nascent stage right now, but over time it will become a necessity for brands to innovate their ad mechanisms and target consumers with the right offering and at the right moment.

The author is founder and CEO, VDO.AI. Views expressed are personal.

