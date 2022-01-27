From edutainment app to e-commerce tie-ups, how Kinder Joy sailed through the pandemic

The company claims that e-commerce accounts for about 10% of the sales for Kinder Joy

The last two years have been all about digital transition, from moving into digital classrooms to shifting purchases online. Shoppers have bought almost everything online including chocolates and confectioneries. Interestingly, as part of its efforts to go digital, Kinder India, the chocolate brand from Ferrero Group, launched Applaydu, an edutainment app for children between four to nine years. The app brings Kinder toys to life through augmented reality by scanning them. Furthermore, it aims to help children develop cognitive skills through family games, as well as interactive stories. “Since the learning experience for children went digital during the pandemic, the brand aimed at providing a unique play experience to children,” Amedeo Aragona, brand head, Kinder Joy India, told BrandWagon Online. The company claims that the app has had over two million downloads in the last one year.

Besides, the brand also forayed into e-commerce by collaborating with platforms such as Amazon, Big Basket, Grofers and Flipkart during the lockdown. The company claims that e-commerce accounts for about 10% of the sales for Kinder Joy. As per Aragona, today, with the market showing a positive response for FMCG and confectionery brands as well as the kind of demand being generated from e-commerce platforms, the business has started to return to pre-Covid levels.

For Kinder Joy, 30% of the overall marketing spend has been directed towards digital platforms. “Video planning and digital (including social media marketing) have seen increased spending as part of our optimisation plan on media spends. It holds 30% of our overall marketing spends, that helps in better penetration and connection with our audience, which is predominantly mothers,” Aragona said. He further added that e-commerce, OTT and other digital platforms will hold high importance for the brand and the company aims to grow the share of digital marketing spend to more than 10% of the overall Kinder business in India, going forward.

According to a Nielsen report, the confectionery industry posted a 19% decline in sales within the FMCG sector during the first wave of the pandemic. Kinder Joy, in order to reach out to its consumers at an accessible price point, announced the launch of Kinder Creamy in 2020 at Rs 20. “The introduction of Kinder Creamy reinforces our commitment to increase local manufacturing and offer tropical products that are suited to the Indian climate and the Indian palate,” Aragona said. With Kinder Creamy, the company has forayed into the kids snacking segment under the tropical portfolio and aims to make deeper inroads into India’s chocolate category. It claims that in a couple of years, the sales of Kinder Creamy could exceed Kinder Joy due to its accessible pricing, the intent of mini-snacking, stronger penetration into smaller and rural markets thus reaching down into the socio-economic ladder.

