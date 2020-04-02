From Amazon to Medlife; e-tailers rollout #TogetherForIndia campaign

The campaign is based on the idea that each and every citizen is playing an important role by staying at home, as the intention is to make the world a safer and healthier place.

At a time, when social distancing is the new norm as the novel Coronavirus continues to wreak havoc, there is a clutch of men and women who have ensured that even during these difficult–essential items continue to reach Indian households. Taking a cue for this, #TogetherForIndia campaign has been rolled out by four e-commerce companies.

The 30-second video features delivery boys from four e-commerce companies including Amazon, Grofers, BigBasket, Medlife telling consumers that this is the time to stay indoors, as we are together, in our spirit. “We are ready to serve, we are ready to deliver your essentials,” the men say. The ad ends with all the four men saying, ‘Together for India’.

The campaign is based on the idea that each and every citizen is playing an important role by staying at home, as the intention is to make the world a safer and healthier place. As every Indian citizen is confined to the safety of their homes, a dedicated set of foot soldiers are at work. These soldiers are the ones who have been delivering goods safely to every household. Through the ad, the four e-commerce companies have tried to assure continued availability and delivery of essential items such as groceries, fresh produce, medicines, among others.

As per the four e-commerce firms, the film was created swiftly keeping into accounts all social distancing norms. The approach followed was to capture the bytes of delivery associates. The film has been put together by an internal creative team at Amazon. The film has been posted across social media platforms besides YouTube and has been re-shared by customers, business leaders, employees and celeb influencers.

