In an effort to ramp up sales, e-commerce major Flipkart has planned a series of marketing initiatives for its annual sale Big Billion Days, which will be held between September 23-30. From its campaign #AbPooraIndiaKaregaUpgrade with actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, and MS Dhoni, to partnership with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and Swiggy among others, Flipkart aims to tap into the post-pandemic festive mood of Indian buyers. “As customers across the country rejoice in a heightened shopping sentiment for the upcoming festive season, Flipkart aims at enabling India to upgrade to the products that they aspire to have. We see a lot of demand coming from the electronics and lifestyle category,” Manjari Singhal, senior director, customer, growth, and events, Flipkart, told BrandWagon Online.

The company claims to have partnered with IRCTC for branding, pamphlets and outreach across more than 40 trains including Shatabdi, Rajdhani, Tejas and Vande Bharat along with the Mumbai local network. It has also tied up with Swiggy, Faasos, EatFit, Dominos and Behrouz, to curate Big Billion Days combos for consumers. Besides these, the company claims to have collaborated with WhatsApp to send personalised messages and offers to customers. It has further teamed up with more than 500 creators and publisher partners across tech, lifestyle, finance, beauty, news, among others. “This year we have a higher focus on vernacular creators to decode the big billion days promise for a wider set of audiences,” Singhal stated. The company has also partnered with regional celebrities to cater to a wider audience.

Interestingly, the company has also taken the gamification route with initiatives such as Coupon Rain where people can play and win rewards that can be redeemed during the sale event. The company claims that there is a high engagement among consumers as currently 1.2 million games are played everday. The company has also rolled out a digital treasure hunt in the run-up to the Big Billion Days.

According to Singhal, the marketing mix this year has been chosen to reach out to all customer cohorts — tier 1 and metro customers, new to e-commerce shoppers and even those who shop once a year to fill their shopping carts. “In terms of incremental demand, more than 50% of the demand comes from tier 2 and tier 3 markets,” she said.

For its #AbPooraIndiaKaregaUpgrade, national channels such as Star Plus, Sony, Zee, Colors, Aaj Tak along with regional channels such as SunTV, Zee Bangla, Star Maa are part of the media mix, along with the digital medium. Meanwhile, the out-of-home (OOH) installations are activated in tier 1 cities and 4,000 cinema screens across the country will promote the new campaign.

