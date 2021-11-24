Friends Adult dry pants unveils the digital leg of its ‘Azadi Mubarak’ campaign

The brand has currently released two of the four digital videos.

Friends Dry Pants, the flagship brand of Nobel Hygiene, has rolled out the digital leg of its freedom campaign ‘Azadi Mubarak.’ As per the company, the campaign aims to bring forth stories of incontinence sufferers from different walks of life who have adopted adult diapers.

The series brings alive real stories of women and men from different walks of life, who have suffered incontinence. It captures how the fear impacted their daily lives at work and in turn, hindered their self-confidence to get back at it. The protagonists also reveal how using Adult Dry Pants have helped them fight their worries.

The four animated videos capture the story of a teacher, businessman, traffic police and a stand-up comedian, respectively, who share how small real-life problems like a sneeze, lifting a heavy weight, leads to urine leakage and embarrassment at their workplace. The brand has currently released two of the four digital videos.

Azadi Mubarak has been our core communication towards raising awareness on incontinence among the elderly, Kartik Johari, vice president – marketing and e-commerce, Nobel Hygiene, said. “It is important for this dialogue to continue as we encourage them to break taboos and live their lives with the Azadi they deserve. The digital campaign brings it closer to home and throws a light on everyday challenges faced by men and women as they battle the effects of incontinence,” he added further.

“For us, every user story is a great story. During our strategic brand research, we heard so many unique instances that we wanted to share them with the world at large. For a sufferer, the more he/she hears about others who face the same problem, they feel – ‘Mere jaise aur bhi duniya mein hai, aur voh apni problem solve kar rahe hai.’ We want to instill confidence in them,” Navin Talreja, co-founder, The Womb, stated.

