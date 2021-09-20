FreshToHome rolls out a new campaign to engage with consumers during IPL

Ogilvy has conceptualised the campaign

FreshToHome has unveiled its new campaign ‘Totally Fresh’ to nudge consumers to buy only fresh, chemical free meat, fish and seafood online. In this campaign, FreshToHome uses ads to create multiplicity of delivering the message of freshness. These ads will be aired in eight regional languages to create impact, the company said in a statement. “These short format films are conceived specifically to drive home this single-minded message and engage with consumers during the IPL matches,” it added. The campaign has been conceptualised by Ogilvy.

The campaign idea is rooted in a strong cultural insight of where anything stale or old is referred to as ‘Kal ka’ colloquially and nudge consumers to adopt a fresh way of buying fish and meat. Targeting urban millennials, the campaign takes a leaf out of their lives, capturing the moments and essence relevant to them to deliver the message in a light-hearted way. The films show young couples engage in fun banters replete with quick repartees, sometimes subtle sometimes over the top, but all done in good humour. At the end of every banter, they concur that the freshest idea is the one enabled with FreshToHome meat and seafood.

FreshToHome has been a front runner in transitioning urban India to a fresh, more wholesome option, Shan Kadavil, CEO and co-founder, FreshToHome, said. “We are driven by the core values of 100% fresh and 100% natural and aspire to deliver truly fresh, chemical-free, delicious food to our customers. By coinciding with the IPL, our campaign encourages everyone to opt for fresher methods of cooking fish and meat dishes and enjoy the relishing wholesome meals with our range of fresh products,” Kadavil added further.

“Freshtohome is about fresh products. Our advertising has chosen to be fresh with relatable people who share a relatable, fresh and healthy relationship. I enjoyed working on this and I hope the audience does too,” Piyush Pandey, executive chairman, Ogilvy stated on the new campaign.

