FreshToHome launches #NoShortcuts campaign with Ranveer Singh

FreshToHome has launched its new campaign #NoShortcuts featuring brand ambassador Ranveer Singh. The campaign highlights FreshToHome’s commitment to deliver meat and seafood without taking any shortcuts. Additionally, FreshToHome has recently revamped its packaging identity. The new packaging identity resonates with the brand’s commitment of ‘owning the source’. The campaign has been conceptualised by Ogilvy, while the visual and packaging identity has been developed by Action and Company. The campaign is live on TV, print, radio, outdoor, social media and digital platforms.

The company began its journey with the desire to find safe and hygienic fish and meat to consume, Shan Kadavil, co-founder, FreshToHome, said. “That’s the core of everything we do. We take no shortcuts and believe it’s the small, steady steps that make all the difference. Through our campaign, we strengthen our platform stance of making only those products available that are without any growth inducing hormones, artificial preservatives, chemicals. And, to deliver this message, we have Ranveer Singh on board as the brand ambassador. We believe in only selling products that we ourselves deem fit to consume, and therefore ensure that these are responsibly raised and sourced. Understanding our consumers’ concern of ‘freshness’, we list only those products that are directly sourced from farmers and fishermen, eliminating middlemen,” he added.

The campaign consists of two films to deliver the brand message. The films showcase Singh playing the character of a slimy salesman who tries his best to sell growth hormones and formalin to people at FreshToHome. However, he realises that FreshToHome takes no shortcuts in procuring and selling products to its consumers.

For Harshad Rajadhyaksha and Kainaz Karmakar, CCOs, Ogilvy India, The company stands for fresh fish and meat that’s free from any form of chemicals and preservatives. “They don’t sell products that use growth-inducing hormones, or sell meat with antibiotic residue. From this truth, we arrived at the #NoShortcuts campaign. He’s a salesman who is constantly trying to sell dubious products,” they stated.

