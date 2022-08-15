Freedom is the most important catalyst to thinking big

By Sandeep Goyal

The preamble of the Constitution guaranteed us liberty — of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship — a full 75 years ago.

In my professional life, a good 38 years of which have now been expended in corporate India, the liberties of thought, expression and belief have been the life blood that gave one the confidence in a free India to dream without constraints, think without limits and create without fear. Advertising is not an easy profession: for all its associated fun and frivolity, the ad agency carries on its shoulders a huge responsibility towards the consumer, the brand and the client. And to the truth.

Advertising’s holy mantra has been best expressed in Rabindranath Tagore’s beautiful poem: Where the mind is without fear and the head held high/Where knowledge is free/Where the world has not been broken up into fragments by narrow domestic walls/Where words come out from the depth of truth/Where tireless striving stretches its arms towards perfection/Where the clear stream of reason has not lost its way into the dreary desert sand of dead habit/Where the mind is led forward by Thee into ever-widening thought and action/Into that heaven of freedom, my Father, let my country awake.

Fundamental to all brand thinking is knowledge. Knowledge of the consumer, knowledge of his dreams and desires,; knowledge of his wants and needs. Knowledge, in turn, has always needed to be coalesced into the depths of truth for authenticity and veracity. Leading to the creation of advertising that “stretches its arms towards perfection” for “ever-widening thought and action”. Sometimes I wonder if Tagore actually did write this poem with nothing but advertising in mind.

Freedom actually is the single most important catalyst to thinking big, and thinking beyond. Consumer aspirations have been driven in independent India by the freedom to dream and the freedom to choose. When the British went away, products — even commodities — were scarce. Most brands on offer were foreign-made and foreign-owned. Over the next few decades, Indian industry righted that situation, mended it. New products, new services, new offerings, new brands flooded the market. Queues made way for abundance.

Even into the ’80s and ’90s, a landline telephone connection had a waiting list of six months to a year. In some cities, it was even worse. But come 1995, the telecom sector opened up and instead of the consumer waiting endlessly for a phone, there were ten players in the market chasing him and her. Interestingly, the demand for landline phones pan-India was perhaps for 40-50 million lines at most. Today the mobile market is verging on one billion. Consistent advertising that communicated category benefits fanned exponential demand, and today a phone in every palm is almost a reality. Advertising played a big role in that transformation.

The same was true for cars. When I was born nearly 60 years ago, the waiting list for a Fiat car was five years. When the market opened up in the early to mid ’90s, tens of car brands started to actively woo the consumer. The car market exploded — in no measure helped by heavy doses of advertising that both created a need, and a desire, to possess a car.

In 75 years, we have been introduced to multiple new categories. There was no television in 1947. Today, there are 900-odd channels that broadcast to us 24×7. There was a very basic banking infrastructure; in the past 75 years we have whizzed past the humble passbook to ATMs, credit cards, tele-banking, loans-on-demand and what have you. Indians today are packing airline flights — for business and for pleasure. E-health, e-commerce, edtech, fintech and more are all changing the world we live in. But all this has been driven first by the freedom to aspire and desire; then the freedom to choose and buy. All propelled by advertising that stimulated and catalysed new lifestyles, new wants and new thinking. All through a dedicated band of brand marketers and advertising folks that endeavoured everyday for years to ‘stretches arms towards perfection’ for ‘ever-widening thought and action’.

Which brings me to the liberties of thought, expression and belief. By and large, over the decades, brands in India have had the freedom to say whatever they wanted, advertise whatever they felt was appropriate and persuasive. Sure there have been the usual governmental controls like the Drugs & Magical Remedies Act, the Monopolies & Restrictive Trade Practices laws, and now, more recently, the Consumer Protection Act to prevent puffery and misleading claims, but overall the environment both in the government and in the marketplace have been wholly supportive. That freedom has also meant responsibility which too the advertising business has carried well, without too many hiccups.

As we look forward to the next 75 years, we are looking at a much bigger economy, better GDP, younger citizens and more awakening for brands in rural India. Advertising can, and will, provide the necessary fillip to building and accelerating demand and making for a happier nation.The new elephant in the room is digital that seems to have permeated every facet of our lives. Advertisers will, in this rapidly expanding digital universe, learn to respect privacy, protect data and refrain from irritating the consumer. Opportunities are going to appear every day for monetisation, and personalisation, but the freedom to exploit every aperture at every given moment will need to be given a miss.

The author is managing director of Rediffusion. views expressed are personal

