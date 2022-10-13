FREED appoints Romy Walia as chief marketing officer

FREED has appointed Romy Walia as chief marketing officer. In his new role, Walia will be responsible for driving overall marketing strategy and execution including consumer, business and digital marketing for the company. Based in Gurugram, Romy Walia will be working closely with the leadership team to expand the country’s operations in India.

According to Ritesh Srivastava, founder and CEO, FREED, Walia will prove invaluable in the company’s go-to-market strategy. “Ours is a team that embodies passion, empathy and service. As we work towards breaking the stigma surrounding debt in our country, Walia joins us with a diverse range of experience in today’s continuously evolving customer-centric world,” he added.

Romy Walia has two decades of experience spanning across three continents. He claims to have been instrumental in spearheading omni channel marketing and brand management for businesses. Managing cross border and functional teams, he has been successful in delivering value propositions with strategic and tactical nuances in cutting-edge mark-tech and ad-tech platforms. Prior to joining FREED, he held the position of manager of products, Vendasta, an all-in-one platform for companies providing digital solutions to SMBs.

“Introducing the concept of debt relief and attempting to de-stigmatize debt, FREED is trying to address the cultural issue of our country. As the company pioneers the market utilizing knowledge and expertise of its team, FREED offers a one-of-a-kind opportunity to set the tone and establish us a market leader,” Romy Walia, CMO, FREED, stated.

