FoxyMoron’s Suveer Bajaj on life beyond work

Updated: Oct 23, 2020 6:55 AM

Bajaj spells out his five desires

Suveer Bajaj, co-founder, FoxyMoronSuveer Bajaj, co-founder, FoxyMoron

On my bookshelf

I’m currently reading Open by Andre Agassi.

My inspiration is…

Ronnie Screwvala — he embodies the true sense of entrepreneurship, understands the value of starting from scratch; for his ability to be ‘hands-on’, and for always finding a balance between personal and professional life.

If not in this profession, I would have been a…

A counsel. I am a qualified lawyer. I graduated with an LLB degree from the University of Mumbai in 2012.

A famous quote I swear by…

‘Trust your gut and go with the flow’

My wanderlust

To dive with the marine iguanas in the Galápagos Islands. Unfortunately, my trip got cancelled this summer due to Covid-19.

