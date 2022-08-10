FoxyMoron wins the digital creative mandate for aha Tamil

Digital creative and performance agency FoxyMoron has won the creative digital mandate of the south content over-the-top (OTT) platform aha Tamil. The mandate will be handled by the agency’s Bengaluru office.

According to Prachi Bali, national head client partnerships, FoxyMoron (Zoo Media), the internet penetration in Tamil Nadu is one of the highest in the country and the company’s work in ‘Naya Bharat’ (regional content focus at the network) has already seen a positive impact across various industries. “After having immense success as a network in the OTT industry, we are exhilarated about the opportunity to collaborate with aha Tamil, one of the biggest players, as they build their audience amongst the new internet users in India. With the rising popularity and widespread audiences of regional content in our country, there couldn’t be a better time for our partnership,” she added.

aha Tamil aims to deliver 100% Tamil content in the form of web series and movies including original content, exclusives, and theatrical releases on its platform. The service model is similar to ‘aha Telugu’, aha’s platform for Telugu content successfully launched two years ago. aha Telugu today has over 2 million paying subscribers and the company aims to replicate this success amongst the Tamil-speaking audiences too. “There are very few players in the industry which offer you expertise on an industry level, on digital marketing and have the knowledge and bandwidth to understand and help us scale, amongst the Tamil speaking population both in India and abroad. We are looking forward to a successful collaboration with FoxyMoron,” Ajit Thakur, chief executive officer, aha, stated.

aha was launched in 2020 in Telugu, and aims to be a 100% local entertainment platform. In 2022 it aims to replicate its success in Tamil.

Zoo Media is the homegrown media network of seven agency brands. It includes the flagship full-funnel creative and performance digital agency, FoxyMoron; digital transformation consulting agency DoyenOink Consulting; influencer, creator and talent agency, the creative tech agency, Phosphene, Pollen; video content solutions agency, The Rabbit Hole; the creative technology agency, Phosphene the recently acquired The Starter Labs, a full funnel D2C and Start Up Digital agency and the tech products and services agency Noesis.Tech.

