FoxyMoron ropes in Aditya Mehra as creative director, South

Digital agency FoxyMoron has appointed Aditya Mehra as creative director, South. In this role, he will be leading the creative operations for the agency’s South clientele. Mehra will be reporting to Dhruv Warrior, FoxyMoron’s national creative director.

“Mehra is a powerful force in the workplace and uses his vast experience and tireless energy to raise the creative standards of our teams in the south, and produce work that exceeds the expectations of clients. We look forward to working alongside him and creating some wonderful work,” Prachi Bali, national head, partnerships and business head, North, FoxyMoron (Zoo Media) said on the appointment.

Mehra comes with two decades of experience in advertising and marketing and has worked with agencies like Leo Burnett and Saatchi & Saatchi, among others. Prior to joining the leadership team at FoxyMoron, he founded a creative and digital marketing agency, Logomotif Communications. He also worked with Wunderman Thompson as a consultant creative director and handled brands across industries such as FedEx, Kotak Wealth Management, Parag Foods and CavinKare. He has also worked at ‘Partnership Dubai’ as a consultant creative director, where he handled the accounts of Dubai’s luxury retail brand, Rivoli and the beauty brand, The Body Shop amongst others. Mehra was also instrumental in launching brands like Canon and Toyota Fortuner in India during his time at Percept.

“I look forward to this opportunity to contribute to an exciting, forward thinking, fast-moving network. My vision is to be the big-picture professional who guides and builds strong teams that can reach new creative standards to achieve our client goals. I believe working at FoxyMoron will help me fulfill it,” Mehra stated.

