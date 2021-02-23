FoxyMoron names Dhruv Warrior as national creative director

Warrior’s area of expertise lies in digital advertising, brand building and advertising communications

Digital advertising agency FoxyMoron, has appointed Dhruv Warrior as national creative director. In this role, he will be leading the creative mandate for the agency’s clientele. Warrior will be reporting into Pratik Gupta and Suveer Bajaj, co-founders of Zoo Media and FoxyMoron. He will be based out of the agency’s Bengaluru office and will be working closely with teams across the agency’s Mumbai and Gurgaon offices too.

Warrior’s area of expertise lies in digital advertising, brand building and advertising communications. He comes with 13 years of experience having worked with brands across industries from technology, pharmaceuticals, fashion, food, alcohol, real estate, banking amongst others. Warrior joins FoxyMoron from VMLY&R Dubai, where he served as an associate creative director and executed multiple campaigns. Prior to VMLY&R, he worked at JWT Bangalore for close to seven years on campaigns across industries including the #BleedBlue campaign by Nike.

“Dhruv exuberates creative energy and has the qualities of a leader that can create inspired and well-rounded teams. Our vision of being a global agency network aligns with his global and Indian exposure. He has an exceptional track record of delivering exceptional creative campaigns across markets,” Gupta said.

“Foxy Moron and the Zoo Media are set up for the future. Everything from influencer management to content production, media planning to UX/UI design sits within our network. That level of agility and diversity of skills is needed to help clients create work that fully takes advantage of the ever changing digital and advertising landscape. Along with the way the company is set up, FoxyMoron has a reputation for doing work that is different and I am here to help push the envelope,” Warrior added on his new role.

