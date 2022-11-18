FoxyMoron names Alin Choubey as business head – north

Digital agency FoxyMoron has appointed Alin Choubey as business head – north. According to a company statement, Choubey will be reporting to Prachi Bali, national head of client partnerships, FoxyMoron.

In him, we see the acumen, experience, and leadership qualities to lead the growing team in the north to create their best work, Prachi Bali, national head of client partnerships, FoxyMoron, said. “His diligence in understanding our client needs and doing what it takes to meet their business goals is an asset for our network and all our partners,” she added.

Prior to his current appointment, Choubey was the associate vice president at Chimp&z Inc Worldwide. Additionally, he has served as a partner at Herald Digital and as digital head at Vermmillion Communications. Further, Choubey’s work experience includes brands such as Chopard, Tag Heuer, and media conglomerates such as Warner Media India and Alt Balaji. The company said that he was instrumental in the digital launch of international brands, namely, Longines and Pogo TV on digital in India. He also led several multi-leg campaigns, including the notable ‘Redraw Your World’ campaign for Cartoon Network.

Also Read: Impresario Global rolls out International Men’s Day #NotJustAnotherGender campaign

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook