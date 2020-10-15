FoxyMoron bags digital mandate for Revv

This mandate will be handled by the agency's Gurgaon office

Car rental services firm Revv has awarded its digital marketing mandate to digital agency, FoxyMoron. The mandate entails building consumer awareness of a new subscription-based model in the automobile industry through strategic content and design across all social media platforms and via email marketing as well. This mandate will be handled by the agency’s Gurgaon office.

This is a new category; both for the automobile industry and also central to the upcoming concept of a shared-economy, Prachi Bali, business head, North and national head of partnerships, FoxyMoron, said. “We’re getting the opportunity of influencing change in consumer mindsets, from aspiring to own a car to opting for the ease of just subscribing to one. We are keen on learning and delivering impactful campaigns that align with the Revv’s business ambitions,” Bali added further.

According to Karan Jain, co-founder, Revv, the company needed an agency that could support its mission of providing consumers with an affordable easy alternative to owning a car. “As lockdown restrictions are easing up, now more than ever, when people aren’t feeling safe using public transportation, Revv comes in as that super affordable alternative and we needed a team that could support in ramping up our presence not only during this opportune time but on a long term basis too, and we’re glad to have found that support in FoxyMoron,” he stated.

FoxyMoron is an independent digital products and services agency of Zoo Media. FoxyMoron was founded in 2008, the agency provides solutions towards building future ready brands on digital platforms, through an integration of content, technology and media, using data backed tools and practices. With teams cross Bangalore, Bombay, Delhi NCR, the agency has built several sustainable partnerships with the L’Oreal Group, Netflix, Colgate, Amazon India, Burger King, IKEA, DS Group, McCain Foods India, SanDisk, Ather, OBL Tiles, Hershey’s Group, Manyavar, ABC India, Turner International and DAMAC, amongst others.

