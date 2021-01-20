FoxyMoron appoints Naman Surana as national business director

Surana was the former brand manager of DS Group for over eight years

Digital advertising agency FoxyMoron has appointed Naman Surana as its national business director. In his new role, Surana will support existing and new client businesses with advertising insights and brand communication advisory to achieve their desired business impact. He will be working closely with internal stakeholders on scaling the business of the agency and the Zoo Media network. Surana will be reporting to Pratik Gupta, the co-founder of Zoo Media and FoxyMoron.

Surana was the former brand manager of DS Group for over eight years. At the DS Group, he was a key member of the team behind the launch of the confectionery brand ‘Pulse’ in India and was the brand manager of the confectionary division, which also included the chewing gum brand ‘Chingles’. His portfolio also includes leading digital marketing strategy for all brands within the DS Group. His expertise lies in media planning, brand management, digital marketing solutions, and content management. Since joining FoxyMoron in September, he has worked on accounts like Manyavar, Emami and McCain amongst others.

A part of the vision of the organisation is to be able to solve business problems, digitally, at scale and hiring Naman has been a huge step in that direction, Pratik Gupta said. “He has an innate ability to solve problems at scale and in-depth understanding on how businesses run and how to build brands. He will be a great asset to our organisation and the clients we service at large,” he added.

“This is a great opportunity to challenge myself and shape the narrative, for not just one but multiple leading brands across different markets and target groups. FoxyMoron focuses on building strong relationships and delivering the best work. I look forward to supporting our clients and making way for an exciting and successful future for them,” Surana stated.

