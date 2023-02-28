Fortune launches ‘Easy Access to Protein for All’ campaign celebrating national protein day

Fortune, an edible oil brand, has launched a campaign ‘Easy access to protein for all’, celebrating National Protein Day, a brand in the Texturised Soya Protein (TSP) category. TSP is known to be a substitute for vegetables and meats.

As per the brand, the campaign aims to raise awareness about the numerous health benefits of protein-rich soya chunks, which contain nine essential amino acids crucial for good health and growth, low fat content, vitamins, minerals, and fiber.

Soya Chunks are known to have more protein than milk (15 times more protein than milk) and are made using Wenger machine technology that preserves all-natural nutrition while also providing a texture that absorbs spices effectively, making it ideal for culinary experimentation.

Protein-rich foods have many benefits, including boosting muscle mass, weight management, stabilizing blood sugar levels, promoting healthy brain function, maintaining strong bones, and protecting heart health. Fortune said that its soya chunks are widely consumed in Maharashtra, West Bengal, Bihar, Orissa, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi.



“Fortune Soya Chunks consistently features among the top Soya brands and is most perceived as a perfect replacement for meat or vegetables. However, many are not aware of its richness in protein and other nutritional benefits. National Protein Day is an apt occasion to further awareness about the significance of protein in our diet for our overall well-being.” Vineeth Vishwambharan, associate vice president, marketing and sales, Adani Wilmar.

