Fortune Foods rolls out Pet Pujo 2022 campaign

Fortune Foods has released its new Durga Pujo campaign, as part of its yearly ‘Pet Pujo’ series that started in 2017. Through the campaign, the brand aims to celebrate the love for food and the essence of the festival. Conceptualised by Social Beat, the campaign will run from the onset of Pujo till Dashami.

Fortune always aims to communicate with people through relatable content that they can really connect with and feel attached to, Sanjay Adesara, head media and digital, Adani Wilmar Limited, said. “The Pet Pujo 2022 campaign was special as this time Durga Puja would be just like old times when there were no pandemic restrictions. Seeing the campaign come together so beautifully with the messages and everything, just feels complete,” he added.

Through this series, Fortune seeks to communicate with its audience on relatable grounds as they stir emotion by tastefully displaying the smallest nuances of how Bengalis celebrate Durga Pujo. It intends to not only empathise with Bengalis returning to their homeland but also capture the happiness of their loved ones upon their return.

According to Panisa Shah, director – creative, Social Beat, with the farewell of the two-year-long travel restrictions, homecoming became the concept of Fortune’s Pet Pujo this year. “We saw this as an opportunity to celebrate traditions and bring alive the food culture prevalent during the Pujo festival. This pujo, Fortune celebrates the homecoming of a bandhu who wants to relive the festivities and the food just like good old times,” she highlighted.

