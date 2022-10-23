Fortune Foods rolls out its #SoundsOfTheKitchen campaign for Diwali 

Fortune Foods has launched its latest Diwali campaign, #SoundsOfTheKitchen. The campaign was put up on Instagram as a five-day user-generated content (UGC) contest, where people shared sounds that resemble Diwali fireworks. As per a company statement, the campaign was conceptualised and launched by Social Beat. According to the company, the brand joined hands with over 15 influencers across India to keep participants engaged through a daily leaderboard on the brand’s Instagram handle. The company claims to have over 15,000 entries for the contest.

While the lights and firecrackers make the festival so vibrant, the warmth at home with your loved ones is what makes it special, Sanjay Adesara, media head, Adani Wilmar, said. “So, our focus was to blend it all together to match the essence of Diwali while showcasing how Fortune is a part of homemade food across the nation,” he added.

In the commercial, a warm and well-lit home shows family members joyfully preparing food in the kitchen. Each sound of the food being made is associated with a firecracker, as the sound of oil tadka shows a resemblance with the flower pot cracker, the chopping of carrots mimics the sounds of the ladi crackers, among others.

Diwali is all about celebrating together – with loved ones, firecrackers and food, but best with all, Vikas Chawla, co-founder, Social Beat, said. “This campaign finds its inspiration there and bringing together the joy of celebration with more people, keeping the spirit of Diwali alive with sounds from everyday household activities,” he added.

Also Read: 4 reasons why you should scale up your advertising budget during the festive season

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook