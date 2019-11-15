Former Yahoo India head, Gurmit Singh appointed as GM, India, Quora

Prior to this, Singh was VP and Managing Director of Yahoo India.

Quora has appointed Gurmit Singh, general manager for India. In his new role, Singh will oversee Quora’s revenue growth in India, besides working with businesses to ensure they are successful on Quora. Prior to this, Singh was VP and Managing Director of Yahoo India.

Gurmit will report to Arnie Gullov-Singh, Chief Revenue Officer of Quora.

“Singh’s experience and understanding of marketers’ needs will be a great asset to Quora as we continue to strengthen our presence in India,”Arnie Gullov Singh, chief revenue officer, Quora, said.

In the next few months, Singh will also help open Quora’s first office in India as he builds a team to support businesses in the India market. “Our audience in India is curious and engaged and we will up our investment in the market to support both users and businesses on the Quora platform,” he added.

Quora is one of the leading knowledge sharing platform in the world. The company claims that India is its fastest growing markets with over 70 million monthly unique visitors in English. Quora is also currently available in Hindi, Bengali, Marathi and Tamil, and will soon be available in Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam and Telugu. Since the launch of Quora Ads a little over two years ago, as per the firm several Indian brands have succeeded in reaching their audience on the platform across a variety of verticals, including State Bank of India, Flipkart, Dell, Samsung, IBMDeveloper and UpGrad.

Singh is a business administration graduate from the Faculty of Management Studies (FMS) at the University of Delhi.