Former Star TV’s VP Mukesh Anand launches women first OTT platform, Hip Hip HERay Studios

Hip Hip HERay aims at creating gender-agnostic entertainment for Indian and global audiences.

With an intention to promote ‘Her’ gaze across genres, former Star TV’s VP, content studio Mukesh Anand has launched Hip Hip HERay Studios. Interestingly, the newly launched studio is India’s first digital content studio dedicated to ‘by women’ web series and films. The studio aims to produce short and long form online series and films, directed by women.

According to Mukesh Anand, founder and chief content officer, Hip Hip HERay Studios, Women content developers have got the short end of the stick as much of their energies have been spent in negotiating a hugely male space. Hip Hip HERay aims to provide a platform where women can focus solely on their creative genius. “We hope to tap into the boundless energy and talent of women storytellers, bringing an untold world to the forefront while creating wealth and value for everyone.”

For Nidhi Dubey, country director, Girl Rising India, Hip Hip HERray aims to build a new engendered narrative that champions equality and meritocracy in the entertainment industry.

“No matter what the story, it becomes complete only when retold by women. HerStory promises to bring both halves of every narrative together for a fuller, richer and deeper perspective for viewers,” Nina Arora, screenwriter.

Hip Hip HERay aims at creating gender-agnostic entertainment for Indian and global audiences. By collaborating with women from diverse regions of India and leveraging their storytelling strength, the studio seeks to create a vast library of Hindi and regional fiction and non-fiction content. Keeping in mind the surge in online consumption in India’s small towns, the studio will also create regional original content.

With over 28 years of work experience, Mukesh Anand posses diverse media and entertainment experience, spanning across studios and advertising agencies. His years in Story Lab, Star TV, J Walter Thompson, Richard Gere Foundation, and R K Swamy BBDO contributes to his insights in long-form as well as short- form storytelling.

