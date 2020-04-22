Former PayPal CMO Stephen Taylor joins HMD Global

Taylor has worked with some of the popular brands such as PayPal and Samsung

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, has appointed Stephen Taylor as its chief marketing officer. In his new role, Taylor will be responsible for the overall marketing strategy and execution for the entire portfolio of Nokia phones.

With over 30 years of experience in sales and marketing, Taylor has worked with some of the popular brands such as PayPal and Samsung. As a CMO, EMEA at PayPal, he drove a complete revamp of the company’s digital marketing capabilities. Whereas, in his role as the CMO for Europe at Samsung Electronics, Taylor’s expertise in the areas of customer acquisition, CRM, social media and direct-to-consumer e-commerce helped lead the brand’s transformation. He began his career working for household brands including The Gillette Company and Procter & Gamble.

According to Florian Seiche, chief executive officer, HMD Global, in order to focus on digital-first marketing strategies, it’s crucial to attract and retain talent with an appreciation for future-proofing the business. “Stephen’s wealth of experience, leadership skills and collaborative approach will help us to not only deliver more impactful campaigns, but to also broaden our community and impact on social media,” he added.

Taylor, who will report to Florian Seiche, chief executive officer of the company has been appointed by HMD Global following the announcement of three new Nokia smartphones, including the first 5G Nokia smartphone, the Nokia 8.3 5G, the Nokia 5310, and its data roaming service, HMD Connect.

Headquartered in Espoo, Finland, HMD Global Oy is the home of Nokia phones. HMD designs and markets a range of smartphones and feature phones targeted at a range of consumers and price points. HMD is the licensee of the Nokia brand for phones and tablets.

