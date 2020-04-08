Former Ogilvy employee Abhik Santara launches ad agency ^Atom Network

The agency will also provide services such as digital consulting, film and OTT marketing as well as video production

As industries take a step back amid the rising concerns created by the novel Coronavirus in the country, Abhik Santara, ex-president, Mumbai and Kolkata at Ogilvy along with Yash Kulshresth and Ananda Sen has launched a digital first agency ^Atom network. “We have been planning the launch for the last six months. Despite the business sentiments being low currently, we expect the marketing dynamics to bounce back making our digital first offering relevant for the clients,” Santara said.

The QED Communications backed media-agnostic agency will provide solutions in brand strategy and communication, social media and platform management, customer experience, digital consulting, film and OTT marketing as well as video production. “We are a full service agency offering data, media, experiential, creative and brand strategy under the same roof,” Santara claimed.

The last few weeks have impacted the businesses of agencies, with the cancellation of a number of events, marketers and advertisers rejigging their budgets however, Santara is hopeful that while the market will not be the same, brands will need to be smarter, faster and more importantly, sensitive in their communications and that is where agencies will have an important role to play. “The importance of accountability for every money that you spend on marketing to deliver ROI will gain more relevance in the times ahead. Marketers will look for more immediate performance driven solutions which will add up to the overall brand equity,” he elaborated.

According to Yash Kulshresth, national creative director, ^Atom, the biggest and current challenge for brands and agencies is to be relevant. “But it’s a great time to be creative as well. Creativity thrives on constraints. For a change and some time, we won’t be selling just a product. We have a golden chance to create innovative solutions for brands to build trust, help communities, expand their services, devise new offerings, and most importantly make brands more meaningful to stay relevant,” he wrote on his official handle.

