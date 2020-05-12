Former Havas Media CEO Anita Nayyar joins ZEE5 as head of customer strategy and relationships

The leaders will spearhead and be responsible for paving the next phase of ZEE5’s advertising business growth

In order to expand its presence in the adtech space, ZEE5 has appointed three industry veterans Anita Nayyar, Jayesh Easwaramony and Dhruvadeep Roy to spearhead and be responsible for charting the next phase of ZEE5’s advertising business growth.

Nayyar, in her new role as head of customer strategy and relationships, will help build the agency-partner ecosystem for ZEE5 India business. With over 20 years of experience, she has been instrumental in driving strategic business development, client relations and creative narratives for brands across her stints at varied Indian and Global firms. An alumnus of IGNOU in Masters in Management, she has been responsible for driving growth at Havas Media Group as the CEO India and South East Asia.

While Easwaramony joins ZEE5 as a consultant for Ad:Tech to drive all advertising, user data and audience related initiatives, right from strategy to implementation with vendors and product teams. Prior to this, Jayesh was responsible for driving the APAC business of Softbank invested advertising firm InMobi for several years and helped scale their business manifold, from setting up the Asia team to creating deep partnerships with advertisers. He brings with him vast expertise in digital advertising and data monetization. With over 20 years of experience in TMT, he has worked both as a consultant and executor in companies such as Frost and Sullivan, Tata Sky, Star India and Tata Group.

Roy who joins ZEE5 India Product Team as director Product – AdTech, will be responsible for leading all the product initiatives within AdTech and help ZEE5 move towards building a self-serve platform. He brings with him an array of experience spanning over 16 years and was leading the Platforms and Product at DAZN Sport Streaming Service across the UK, US, Canada and APAC in his previous avatar. He has also worked with streaming services such as SoundCloud, Xbox in Microsoft and Apple Music.

According to Tarun Katial, CEO, ZEE5 India, ZEE5 has already taken a step towards flagging-off its next phase of growth by welcoming three acclaimed leaders of the industry to lead the advertising tech business. “This current strengthening of our leadership team is in line with a clear focus to build a robust digital advertising ecosystem like no other.”

