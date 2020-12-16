Former Enormous Brands’ strategist Rahul Tekwani launches new venture ‘Branding Edge’

The company will also be offering media strategy, customised investor relation program, capital market and transactional advisory, crisis management services

Rahul Tekwani, formerly associated with Enormous Brands as a strategist, has launched his own strategic communication venture Branding Edge Strategic Communications and Advisory. The agency will focus on developing a brand and reputation program to achieve business goals, build awareness and credibility, and will enhance long-term enterprise value of the clients.

On the brand side, the company will be providing 360-degree services which includes branding, design, digital strategy and research and data driven storytelling and influencer engagement strategies. The company will also be offering media strategy, customised investor relation program, capital market and transactional advisory, crisis management services, and social communication public sector units as part of its reputation management advisory.

“I felt this was the best time to enter the communication strategy business. The brand and the reputation agencies have not found it easy to adapt to the changing landscape of media and the client business. We feel the core focus of the marketing strategy today needs to be primarily business-driven,” Rahul Tekwani, managing partner, Branding Edge, said on the launch of the new venture.

“I personally feel data will take the pole position in branding. The recent study by the market research companies also showcased how 83 percent of data-driven companies in India reported gaining critical business advantages during the pandemic. Our core focus remains to unlock the full potential of clients’ data with our strategy-based approach and give our client edge in the domestic and international markets,” he added further.

The company has offices in Mumbai and Delhi and will set a footprint in the South and East market by next financial year.

