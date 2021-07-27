Former AutumnGrey VP Sahil Trehan launches marketing technology company RazorLabs

Trehan co-founded RazorLabs with Shubhankar Nath – CEO and founder of Razorpod

Sahil Trehan, former vice president of AutumnGrey (Grey group), has started his entrepreneurial journey with RazorLabs, a marketing technology company as chief executive officer. Trehan co-founded RazorLabs with Shubhankar Nath – CEO and founder of Razorpod, a full service digital marketing agency. “With the martech and consumer tech heating up further, I have been willing to enter this space, to enable marketing and sales to be even more effective and efficient, for businesses across sizes and segments,” Trehan said.

RazorLabs will be focused on marketing and sales transformation, via a range of smart solutions built to dovetail with existing processes, helping in disruption, growth and evolution of the functions. In addition, the company will also provide data driven solutions aimed at stronger returns on marketing investment and higher measurability.

“The core idea of RazorLabs is always going to be providing scalable solutions with data at the centre, further, powered by technology to make them localised, and customised to needs. The vision is to have a wide product portfolio across martech and consumer tech with a mix of both home grown and global partnerships,” Trehan stated further. At AutumnGrey, Trehan was leading strategy and emerging technology and has created work for clients such as PepsiCo, Reckitt Benckiser, HP, P&G China, OPPO, Dabur and Microsoft, among others.

“As an entrepreneur, I’ve always been focused on leveraging the endless possibilities of layering technology with creative and data offerings. With RazorLabs, the intent is to leverage this amalgamation to drive stronger experiences across the customer journey and incremental value to the marketer,” Nath added on the launch of the startup.

