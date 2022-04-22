Forever New rolls out Spring Summer 22 campaign ‘Feel Fresh’

Forever New has launched their latest spring summer campaign, ‘Feel Fresh’ with brand ambassador, Diana Penty. The campaign features Penty strolling in nature styled in Forever New’s latest spring summer collection. The film aims to depict the summer months and brings forth this sentiment through a picturesque backdrop, inspiring the feeling of vibrancy and freshness within a Forever New woman.

For Penty, the latest collection by Forever New is all about freshness and the renewed energy that Summer brings in its wake. “The prints, bright poppy colours and easy silhouettes are flattering and easy to wear. The pieces resonate with my personal style reflecting an easy balance between glamour, fashion and femininity,” she stated.

According to the company, Forever New’s ethos has always been about mixing modern or contemporary feminine trends with flattering silhouettes and styles. With this latest collection, the brand aims to add a twist to everyday looks with statement styles, ready to take one from a work meeting to dinner.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, Forever New is a fashion clothing and accessories brand. It is a high end brand that manufactures western wear for women. Founded in 2006, the brand’s vision is to establish Forever New as a global women’s fashion brand that creates collections designed to elevate and add to her own personal style. As per the company, Forever New India is an inclusive company with women comprising 56% of the company employee count and 60% of women as leaders across verticals in the organisation. Models such as Catherine McNeill, Cassie Davies, Skye Stracke, Samantha Harris, Juliana Georgeson, Abbey Lee Kershaw and Emma Ishta have featured as faces of Forever New.

Read Also: Moj partners with Cricbuzz to bolster its sports content offering

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook