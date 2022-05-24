Forever New India appoints Shivani Goel as vice president, marketing

Fashion brand Forever New has appointed Shivani Goel as vice president, marketing. In her new role, she will spearhead brand communications across all channels, brand strategy, retail marketing and public relations with a focus on excellence in customer relationship management (CRM), e-commerce dominance, influencer management, digital marketing, and the brand ambassador program.

“The experience and knowledge that Goel brings to the table is truly unparalleled. Influencers, as well as digital marketing, have become instrumental in the domain of marketing (more so, after the pandemic), and with Goel’s prior expertise in these fields, it would undoubtedly be an added bonus for the brand,” Dhruv Bogra, country head, Forever New, said.

With more than 18 years of experience in the field of brand management, communication, and PR, Goel was serving as lead – marketing communications and international expansion at cosmetics brand, Colorbar. She led brand campaigns, designed, and implemented curated concepts for brand launches, led the influencer marketing program, and partnered for brand expansion in international markets. Along with this, she has also steered the marketing forefront for organisations such as Major Brands India Private Limited, where she led marketing for a group of brands such as Mango, Aldo, La Senza, Nine West, among others, Koovs.com, and more.

“Forever New is known for its effortlessly wearable and timeless collections that celebrate modern femininity giving you the confidence to feel beautiful in every moment. I look forward to setting new benchmarks as we go along together with the team,” Goel stated on her new role.

