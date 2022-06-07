Forescout announces intent to acquire Cysiv

Forescout Technologies, Inc., has announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Cysiv, a cybersecurity innovator that uses its cloud platform to improve detection and response of true threats. With this acquisition, Forescout will leverage Cysiv’s threat detection engine to analyse a wealth of asset and network communications data automatically collected by Forescout’s platform. As per the company, this comprehensive data across IT, IoT, OT and IoMT devices, as well as other essential data sources, enables better true threat detection and response so customers can operate more securely and efficiently.

Upon the close of the acquisition, Cysiv will join Forescout. “Organisations need to be able to reduce the billions of data points on their networks to a handful of actionable true threats – automatically. Together with Cysiv, Forescout will provide customers with the most powerful platform for automated cybersecurity across their digital terrains,” Wael Mohamed, CEO of Forescout, said. “Upon close, the acquisition will help our customers leverage actionable threat intelligence from comprehensive data collected by Forescout and analysed by Cysiv. We will receive far more than just great technology in this acquisition. The Cysiv team is exceptional, and our two organisations are highly complementary.”

The acquisition is expected to close in July, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of closing conditions and receipt of applicable regulatory approvals and comes on the heels of its acquisition of CyberMDX which further strengthens Forescout’s IT, IoT and OT device coverage with IoMT expertise.

“We have always been on a mission to provide better threat detection and faster response,” Partha Panda, CEO and co-founder, Cysiv, stated. “After successfully partnering together for the last year, we are thrilled to join Forescout as we continue on the next stage of our journey. The combination of Forescout and Cysiv will provide organisations with best-in-class threat detection together with automated incident prioritisation and automated response.”

Read Also: Vega to launch 90 products in FY23; plans to expand its offline retail presence with the addition of 8,000-10,000 stores by the end of FY23

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook