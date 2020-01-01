For good or bad – Ads that left a mark in 2019

Ads of the year

Last year, just like every year saw advertisers producing tonnes of ads across mediums. Of that lot, only a few managed to leave an impression in the minds of consumers – and that too for different reasons. Some ads made to the most viewed list due to the idea, while a few were watched the most due thanks to notorious brands. Interestingly, not only films made it to the list, print ads grabbed a spot or two on ‘Ads Of The World’ – the international advertising website run by the Clio Network.

PornHub: The first one to top the charts is – PornHub – in this case, let’s not go with the name of the company instead, its digital ad titled, ‘ Dirtiest Porn Ever’ if anything is a clean shot at keeping our surroundings clean. Created by Officer & Gentleman, Spain, the ad emphasises on that even as the platform is all about sex and ‘dirty’ flings, there’s a limit to even that. Taking the forward from there, the ad draws the importance of keeping a clean environment. In terms of execution of the ad, the agency takes a leaf from the brand’s handbook and uses porn to tell the story.

Game of Thrones: Not only is the most-watched or followed series of its time, but even its promo for the last season also made it to the list of most-watched. Named, ‘ The Grave of Thrones’, and created by DDB, the ad takes a cue from the show and says how many have fought and lost battles. It finally asks followers of the series to pay their final respect to the characters who have lost lives to ‘The Grave of Thrones’, the final resting place. Sponsored by Foxtel, the show had created a final resting place at several places including Centennial Park, Sydney, among others.

30 Millions d’Amis Foundation: Animal lover or not, #Stopabondoning is an ad film created by Altmann + Pacreau for the non-government organisation 30 Millions d’Amis and shows how France leads when it comes to animals being abandoned on the street. The film an emotional tear-jerker shows pets being abandoned by people in France – from a litter of kittens to dogs to guinea pigs, rabbits – the film shows a host of animals being left on their own to survive. Ironically, the ad is called, ‘ We are the champions’ and characters who abandon their pets are shown singing the song.

Nike: Apparel and footwear giant Nike is known to be a high spend on digital. The company’s campaign is usually created from the insight to bring about a social change. Needless to say, this year its campaign titled, ‘Dream Further’ brought the spotlight onto women and how they have the right to dream and even better turn those dreams into reality. The ad starts with a girl child who is shown escorting one of the women’s soccer players onto the field. Instead of leaving the girl, the soccer player starts playing the game along with the young girl. She is then shown moving from one game to another, participating in team-building sessions and finally participating in one of the games. The ad ends with the line stating, ‘ Don’t change your dream. Change the world’.

Community Films: All of us are completely aware that creative agencies are in the business of creating campaigns. However, what most of us don’t know that what looks like a creative process can rather be a daunting one with advertisers sometimes demanding a rather next to the impossible solution. The films take a pot-shot at such demands which are rather difficult to fulfill. The web-series has been put together by directorial collective JEAN and director Pam Thomas.

Jeep: One look at the print ad, and it would leave you wondering what are tribal hitchhikers doing in a jeep ad. In addition to creating a curiosity, the ad depicts the tale of a design function of the SUV – Jeep Wrangler which comes with a removable top. The tribal hitchhikers with over-sized headgears denote the SUV’s association with adventure. The colours and the image used in the ad successfully draws the attention of viewers, however, does it leave a mark? That still remains debatable.

Jeep Wrangler

L’Oreal: The cosmetic brand is known for its women empowerment lead creatives. This ad is no different, the only difference being that the brand takes a quirky take on how more women should be hired in leadership in roles in a country like Germany. Gender neutrality remains a challenge in Germany with men dominating boardrooms at 91.4%. The print ad created by McCann uses cosmetic products along with the data highlights the fact that even women deserve boardroom positions.

L’Oreal- This Is An Ad For Men

Burger King: Created by Buzzman, the campaign throws light on the new ‘Cheeseburger’ launched by the quick-service restaurant. The campaign highlights the connection between cheese and France. It shows a man who has imposed self-exile to escape the new cheese burger. Interestingly, he wouldn’t be the only person. Burger King will send another person to join him on the island thanks to a Facebook contest.

McDonald’s: The print advertisement created by TBWA, France for McDonald’s smartly throws the light on delivery. On a rainy day, it shows the building facade from inside a McDonald’s outlet with ‘Delivery’ being highlighted. The ad looks like a painting and hence certainly draws attention, but does it deliver the message? It does only if someone is paying attention very closely.

McDelivery

Head & Shoulders: The print ad created by Saatchi & Saatchi, UAE draws a stem from the thought that dandruff makes one scalp itchy and when one starts to scratch his head, it, in turn, makes them look stupid as it casts an impression that one is thinking. Too complicated a thought, and also a reason why it is difficult to get the final message.