Jiomart’s Bestival sale kicks off today

Reliance Retail’s JioMart and SMART stores have rolled out their ‘Bestival Sale’ from October 14 to 24, which will be live on the e-marketplace platform as well as at SMART Stores, including SMART Bazaar, SMART Superstore and SMART Point.

Online platform JioMart had announced its month-long festival season sale starting September 23, providing offers on electronics, home and kitchen, fashion and lifestyle, beauty, fast moving consumer goods, and consumer

durables, grocery.

The sale has now been termed Bestival Sale for the last 10 days up to Diwali, extended to the network of over 3,000 SMART stores.

The sale brings exclusive offers and deals, bank tie-ups and special discounts on Diwali essentials and general merchandise, apparel, beauty products, electronic exclusively available online through JioMart to the neighbourhood SMART Stores. Consumers thus have the best shopping experience as per their preference – be it online or at the neighbourhood store, a true omnichannel shopping experience, the company said in a press release.

Damodar Mall, CEO, grocery, Reliance Retail, said, “The powerful combination of 3000+ SMART Stores and JioMart is a boon for consumers across India. This confluence of a nationwide network of stores and digital shopping at the same great prices is unique in retail. I am sure, families will love the choice of buying groceries both in-store and on the app this season.”

Sandeep Varaganti, CEO, JioMart, said, the online platform has seen 3x increase in sales of non-grocery categories during the past 15 days.

