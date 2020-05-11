FMCG veteran Bibhu Nanda joins Milk Mantra as COO

(L-R) Bibhu Nanda, COO, Milk Mantra and Srikumar Misra, founder, MD and CEO, Milk Mantra

Milk Mantra has appointed FMCG veteran Bibhu Nanda as the chief operating officer (COO) of the company. In his new role, Nanda will lead operations and drive innovation and growth of the company as the company expands its growth across categories, marketplaces and geographies.

With over 25 years of cross-functional and geographical expertise (Indian subcontinent and Sub Saharan Africa) in the FMCG and food industry across key functions such as sales and distribution, manufacturing operations, supply chain and logistics, and marketing operations. Prior to joining Milk Mantra, Nanda served as the VP and business head for food and agri-business company Olam International for six years in Mozambique. Before that, he was with marquee companies such as Danone, Marico, Coca-Cola, and Godrej.

According to Srikumar Misra, founder, MD and CEO, Milk Mantra said, Bibhu brings with him a deep experience with consumer product companies, along with a combination of strategic thinking and operational expertise. “His understanding of us as a purposeful startup and his wide experience with growing consumer brands with speed and agility will mark this exciting phase for Milk Mantra 3.0 as we accelerate our growth into new categories, marketplaces, and geographies.”

An engineer by training, Nanda holds an MBA from XIMB and has completed executive leadership programmes from INSEAD and Columbia Business School. “Milk Mantra is poised to leapfrog into the phase 3 of growth. Armed with the equity that Milk Mantra has created within the dairy ecosystem, with technology footprint at each stage, it is imperative that we reach all our stakeholders and create value for them, be it the consumers, our farmer fraternity, the teams and eventually our investors and that’s our purpose,” Bibhu Nanda, COO, Milk Mantra, added.

Milk Mantra is a mass premium dairy food companies in India. Over the last 8 years, the brand’s milk sourcing network now encompasses over 60,000+ farmers. Under flagship brand ‘Milky Moo’ the company produces milk products including packaged milk, probiotic yoghurt, buttermilk, cottage cheese etc.

