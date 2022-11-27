FMCG brands expect growth in Q4 from rural areas in winter products

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brands and companies such as Dabur, Emami, and Marico have claimed to witness a rise in winter-specific products within the skincare and immunity-building categories. The companies have claimed that they expect an acceleration in consumption significantly in rural areas.

Winter has always been a crucial season for some products in their portfolio like body lotion and the Saffola Immuniveda range, especially from the northern region, Sanjay Mishra, CEO, new business, chief operating officer (COO), India business, Marico, said. “Therefore, this winter season we are confident to see over 50 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in demand in the body lotion category. Saffola Honey and Saffola Immuniveda Chyawanprash have traditionally seen upwards movement in this season,” he highlighted.

According to a report released by NielsenIQ, the country’s FMCG industry continued to witness a consumption slowdown in the September quarter, with rural markets registering a higher volume decline than the three months that ended in June. Comparatively, manufacturers expect rural sales to bounce back in Q4 with the aid of a good harvest and softening of general inflation.

While these are still early days of winter, the initial demand for our winter products is steady, Adarsh Sharma, chief operating officer (COO), Dabur India Limited, stated. “If it turns out to be a good winter, we should see demand accelerate further,” he added.

Inputs taken from PTI

