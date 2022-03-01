FMCG ad insertions on digital saw 81% rise during 2021 over 2020: TAM AdEx

Programmatic and ad network transaction methods together captured more than 85% share of FMCG ad insertions on digital

FMCG ad volumes on television rose by 33% in the year 2021 when compared to 2019. The growth was 22% when compared to the year 2020, according to the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. The top 10 advertisers on TV accounted for a 60% share of ad volumes in the year 2021 with HUL topping the list, followed by Reckitt Benckiser (India), and Brooke Bond Lipton India. Interestingly, among the top 10 FMCG brands, the top six belonged to Reckitt.

In the year 2021, print ad space rose by three percent compared to the year 2019 and 20% compared to the year 2020. FMCG ad volumes soared up by 29% on radio over 2019 and by 42% when compared to 2020. Moreover, FMCG ad insertions on digital saw an 81% rise during the year 2021 over 2020.

According to the report, the GEC channel genre was most preferred by FMGC players during 2021 on TV. The top two channel genres on TV (including movies) together accounted for almost 60% of ad volumes share for the FMCG sector during 2021. Prime time, afternoon and morning time bands together accounted for more than 70% share of ad volumes. Advertisers of FMCG sector preferred 20 – 40 seconds ad size on TV.

As for print, a significant drop in ad space was seen during April-May 2021 due to the second Covid wave. Ad space started to recover from June 2021 and reached double digits in terms of percentage share during October, 2021. Six out of the top 10 categories on print constitute personal healthcare brands. Furthermore, the top 10 brands accounted for a 20% share of ad space in the year 2021 with Dr. Ortho Oil leading the list. General interest publication genre made a clean sweep with 99% of the sector’s ad volume.

The data also revealed that seven food and beverages categories were present in the top 10 list during the year 2021 on radio. Meanwhile, the top 10 advertisers accounted for more than 40% share of ad volumes in 2021 with Mother Dairy Fruit & Veg leading the list. Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, occupied more than 45% share of the state-wise ad volumes for the FMCG sector on radio. Advertising for FMCG was preferred in evening closely followed by the afternoon time-band on radio.

The last three months of 2021 witnessed double-digit share of ad insertions on digital with November 2021 on the peak, the data highlighted. The top 10 categories mainly constitute personal healthcare, hygiene, food and beverages brands in year 2021 on digital. The top ten advertisers accounted for more than 30% share of ad insertions in the year 2021 with L’ Oreal India leading the list. Programmatic and ad network transaction methods together captured more than 85% share of FMCG ad insertions on digital.

