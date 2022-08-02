flynt.social launches Rapyd Response Program for marketers

Influencer marketing agency flynt.social has launched Rapyd Response Program for Marketers to turn around influencer marketing briefs in 48 hours. As per the company, Rapyd Response Program is a strategically devised approach that helps recognise opportunities and further deploy them instantly. The program intends to effect a change from drawing board to drawing the customers. The program includes a free consultation of 20 minutes with flynt experts on influencer marketing requirements of the brands along with an hour-long workshop on contextual creative ideas. This will be in sync with the brand’s philosophy, campaign thought and relevant influencers for brands to stand out this festive season.

Brands that stay relevant and respond to changing landscape with speed, tend to outperform and outlast brands that don’t, Anshul Duggal, CEO and founder, flynt.social, said. “Being nimble is no longer optional. In brand advocacy programs, like in other areas of marketing activation, there is a process (structured or unstructured) for the turn-around of briefs that traditional setups follow, which typically lasts a few days. We want to give our partner brands the confidence to experiment, to be nimble – knowing that their tight timelines are workable, without any compromises on Brand Strategy, Creative ideation, or quality of execution. Getting into the festive season, we believe a lot of brands would benefit hugely with this offering and we expect both big and small brands to tap us for quick executions, not only for tactical activations but also for last-minute changes in campaign plans,” he added.

flynt.social is a new age influencer marketing and content agency which helps brands spark authentic conversations and tell compelling stories. Headquartered in India, flynt.social has its team spread across India (Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru), Brazil, and Malaysia. They plan to target more emerging markets and are planning to enter Indonesia and Singapore soon.

