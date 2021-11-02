FlowGuard Plus launches #PlumberKaSaathi campaign to unite the plumber community in India

Through this app, the plumbers can learn new plumbing tips and tricks, enhance their plumbing skills, earn rewards, get certified, play games, and more

FlowGuard Plus CPVC has launched their #PlumberKaSaathi campaign with an aim to connect with plumbers across India. The center element of this campaign is a newly launched exclusive app and community designed especially for plumbers. The app stands as a focused platform for plumbers that enables them to build their businesses through technical and soft skills components. “We have trained over 100,000 plumbers in India over the last two decades. We understood the need of the plumbers to upskill, which in turn will improve their lives. We are launching the FlowGuard Plus app to support their growth,” Binay Agrawal, South Asia business manager, Temprite Engineered Polymers – Lubrizol, said.

Through this app, the plumbers can learn new plumbing tips and tricks, enhance their plumbing skills, earn rewards, get certified, play games, and more. The app includes features like Gyaan Kendra, for upskilling and certification, FlowGuard Plus Adda, for networking and games, and My Training, for training sessions. Additionally, with the aim of customised communication for a single audience, FlowGuard Plus has set up a Facebook community page for plumbers to understand the brand and communicate with each other.

The brand has also launched a WhatsApp Chatbot, under the #PlumberKaSaathi campaign, to help the plumber journey in India. Through this communication platform, FlowGuard Plus created a seamless engagement plan that will drive direct connection with the plumbers, where they can connect with the brand for routine communication and engagement.

It is extremely encouraging to see a client think about a multi-touchpoint approach to empowering a single community, Dinesh Swamy, chief creative officer, BC Web Wise, said. “It is exciting to leverage digital platforms to reach out and empower people who truly work hard and need support to build their businesses,” he added.

As an unorganised sector, plumbers in India do not have the advantage of mandated upskilling initiatives, and engagement choices. With the support of BC Web Wise, FlowGuard Plus is taking steps to identify these opportunities to enable and empower the plumbers through the #PlumberKaSaathi campaign.

