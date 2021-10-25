FloBiz ropes in Manoj Bajpayee as brand ambassador for myBillBook

The ‘Business Ko Le Seriously’ campaign highlights how digital solutions can improve performance and power growth in a small business

FloBiz on Monday announced its association with actor Manoj Bajpayee. With the association, the Bengaluru-based fintech aims to accelerate its outreach to the SMB sector and promote the adoption of its flagship product myBillBook – a GST billing and accounting software – with Manoj Bajpayee as the brand ambassador, the company said in a statement.

FloBiz will release a set of ad films, the first of which launched on Oct 24, 2021, featuring Bajpayee as a businessman with satirical takes on the day-to-day problems that business owners face while running their enterprises, particularly invoicing, collection of pending receivables and inventory management. The ‘Business Ko Le Seriously’ campaign highlights how digital solutions can improve performance and power growth in a small business. Created by Tilt Brand Solutions, the campaign will go live across several media platforms, including OTT, TV, OOH, social media, websites and mobile applications.

“Most of the products and services we consume daily are offered by small and medium businesses in our country. However, these SMBs have been historically underserved when it comes to dedicated digital tools and financial services. And so, I was personally very impressed with FloBiz’s mission to accelerate the growth of SMBs by providing technological solutions and curated services via their product myBillBook. Especially after the Covid-19 pandemic, the need to go digital is paramount for businesses, and myBillBook is easily one of the most suited applications to cater to this need,” Bajpayee said on the association.

“The ‘Business Ko Le Seriously’ campaign is our first step towards creating a relatable and trustworthy brand for myBillBook, targeting ambitious business owners across the country. We’re extremely thrilled to join hands with Manoj Bajpayee to communicate our mission and the product’s value propositions to the small business community over the next one year. Manoj’s universal charisma and mass appeal, coupled with the inspiring story of his journey from a humble beginning to critically acclaimed fame, is sure to resonate with the SMBs,” Rahul Raj, co-founder and CEO, FloBiz, added.

“The FloBiz team was very clear about the brief right at the outset. As a brand, they genuinely believe in the power of SMBs and their impact on our economy. However, while these business owners have big ambitions and strong drive, they lack the necessary technological tools that are otherwise available to bigger companies and corporations. This led us to realise that what the SMB owners need is a nudge in the right direction to propel their businesses by adopting a powerful software like myBillBook,” Shriram Iyer, co-founder and chief creative officer of Tilt Brand Solutions, stated.

Read Also: Sirona unveils #StainButNoPain campaign for its new product

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook