Flipkart’s Shopsy launches a new campaign

The campaign features Sara Ali Khan

In order to reach out to the masses specifically in tier 2 and beyond cities across the country, Flipkart’s social commerce platform, Shopsy has rolled its latest campaign ‘It happens only on Shopsy.’ The campaign highlights Flipkart Shopsy’s value proposition as a hyper value platform through its tagline ‘Shopsy pe prices aise lage free jaise’ and will air on major TV channels, digital platforms, and YouTube.

Shopsy has unveiled this campaign to bolster its position as a value-driven shopping destination for all seasons and occasions. Created by Tilt Brand Solutions Private Limited, the campaign features two ad films that are based on the reality of the current market where customers are so accustomed to high prices that they are taken by surprise when they receive high value products at incredibly low prices.

According to the company, the two ad films are aligned keeping in mind Shopsy’s key value propositions – affordability and convenience. “Our priority with Shopsy since inception, has been to pay close attention to our customers’ nuanced needs and provide them with best offerings leveraging Flipkart’s established delivery networks, infrastructure and technology. Today’s shoppers prefer an expansive range of offerings that is both easily accessible and value-driven. This campaign is yet another step towards establishing Shopsy as a one-stop destination that caters to customers’ various needs while committing to deliver value,” Prakash Sikaria, senior vice president – growth and monetisation, Flipkart, said.

The Flipkart Group is a digital commerce entity and includes group companies Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, Flipkart Health+ and Cleartrip. The Group is also a majority shareholder in PhonePe. Started in 2007, Flipkart claims to have a registered customer base of more than 400 million, offering over 150 million products across more than 80 categories.

