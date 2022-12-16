Flipkart unveils 7-Day campaign called ‘Price Match Guarantee’

Flipkart, an Indian e-commerce marketplace, has announced a new 7-Day campaign ‘Price Match Guarantee,’ during the Big Saving Days offering customers the option to purchase large appliances in an affordable manner over December 16-21, 2022. It is believed that this new campaign promises customers the most competitive price for buying large appliances such as televisions, air conditioners (ACs), refrigerators, washing machines categories, among others, and guarantees customers an opportunity to claim the difference if they find the same product at a lower price elsewhere within the next seven days.

According to the marketplace, once the customer makes the purchase on the Flipkart platform and finds a lower price on any other applicable website for the exact same product, they are expected to be refunded the difference. This campaign aims to enable customers to purchase large appliances, including televisions, ACs, refrigerators, and washing machines, from the range of selection of products available on Flipkart, and get it delivered.

“We aim to offer customers appliances in an affordable manner. In the endeavour, we aim to have been innovating across various fronts, including affordability and look forward to announcing the launch of price match promise by our seller partners. This promise aims to reiterate our focus on bringing value and enabling improved shopping experiences for our customers across the country,” Hari Kumar, vice-president, large appliances at Flipkart, said.

