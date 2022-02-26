Flipkart Seller Hub rolls out #BachonKaKhel campaign

The campaign highlights Flipkart’s unique benefits for its sellers such as 0% commission and a 2-step registration

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart has launched a new campaign film to promote Flipkart Seller Hub. Titled, #BachonKaKhel, the campaign features three new films and highlights the benefits of the Flipkart platform – such as ease of doing online business with Flipkart’s trusted base of over four lakh sellers and 40 crore customers and 3,000 delivery hubs that ensure fast and seamless delivery of packages.

Flipkart offers a hassle-free process for all sellers to understand the system, expand their online business and enhance their selling experience, Anshul Vasu, senior marketing manager, Flipkart Marketplace, said. “We constantly upgrade the seller portal with new features that help them boost their business and maximise profits. Moreover, we keep on adding learning material for our sellers to make sure they are up-to-date. With “Bachon Ka Khel” Part 2, we would like to educate our sellers on the benefits and growth opportunities that Flipkart Seller Hub offers, and encourage aspiring entrepreneurs to come forth,” he added.

Conceptualised by Art-E MediaTech, this is the second part of the “Bachon Ka Khel” campaign. “Bachon Ka Khel”, as the name suggests, talks about how running an online business on the Flipkart Seller Hub is as easy as child’s play. The film features Bijendra Kala as an agitated seller, Namit Das as an enthusiastic seller, and Divyansh Dwivedi as the ‘bacha’ guide who explains how easy it is to do business on Flipkart. The film touches on some of the challenges that one might face – such as selling expensive products, or issues with long delivery times – and explains how these are addressed by the features of the Flipkart Seller Hub.

According to Rohit Sakunia, co-founder and chief business officer, Art-E MediaTech, #BachonKaKhel narrates Flipkart Seller Hub’s salient features in a light-hearted, easy-to-understand manner with a clear message on how easy it is to embark on an entrepreneurial journey with Flipkart. “With more and more businesses leveraging technologies and online platforms to keep pace with the changing times and market landscape, we are working with Flipkart to find new campaign approaches in which we can engage with existing and prospective sellers. We are closely tracking the campaign performance and expecting a sign-up rate twice as high as we witnessed previously. The campaign’s results and insights will also guide Flipkart in creating greater value for Flipkart Seller Hub as well as the sellers,” he highlighted.

Read Also: How the gaming ecosystem will change in 2022

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook