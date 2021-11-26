Flipkart rolls out ‘India Ka Fashion Capital’ campaign

The new campaign showcases the latest influencer-inspired ethnic fashion

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart has launched the ninth edition of the ‘India Ka Fashion Capital’ campaign in a new avatar. Featuring Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the campaign encourages customers to upgrade not only their fashion wardrobes but everything else that encapsulates their daily lifestyle from beauty and personal care to home furnishing and decor.

Flipkart has a strong understanding of customer needs, which has helped the company provide customers with best-in-class offerings over the years, Prasanth Naidu, director, marketing, Flipkart, said. “Today’s shoppers prefer to live a fashionable lifestyle that is both accessible and value-driven. With this campaign, our aim is to establish Flipkart as a value lifestyle destination that caters to various needs and appeals to a diverse demographic across the country. We are sure that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will create a unique connection with our target audience and inspire them to look at Flipkart as a one-stop-shop for all their lifestyle needs,” he added.

Close on the heels of the wedding season, the new campaign showcases the latest influencer-inspired ethnic fashion along with exotic choices for home furnishing and decor, targeting aspirational customers who may be fence-sitters when it comes to making a purchase online. Conceptualised in collaboration with McCann World group, the campaign aims to capture the essence of Flipkart being India’s Fashion Capital that is delivering on an unparalleled range, quality, price, and access to the widest range of brands.

The campaign is live on television and digital platforms for a period of 14 weeks. Set on a college campus, these TVCs are aimed at the youth whose aspirations for high-quality fashion are ever-evolving but their doubts at times, come in the way of their desires. The TVCs feature characters portrayed by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as college friends, showcasing their fun relationship with their quirky professor.

Read Also: How marketers can boost their earnings during the Black Friday sale 2021

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook