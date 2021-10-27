Flipkart partners with Snap for enhanced AR-led e-commerce experience

The integration will allow users to virtually try on products

E-commerce platform Flipkart has entered a partnership with Snap to integrate the latter’s Camera Kit into its app. The integration will allow users to virtually try on products or view them in their physical world before any purchase. With this partnership, Flipkart wants to expand its augmented reality-led e-commerce experience for its customers. This announcement also marks Snap’s first collaboration with an e-commerce platform in India.

According to Jeyandran Venugopal, chief product and technology officer, Flipkart, the e-commerce landscape in India is changing rapidly with millions of new customers from all geographies looking for richer experiences online. “As a homegrown e-commerce company, we are proud to take a lead on this with our augmented reality enabled app and are taking this vision ahead in partnership Snap Inc, a global leader in AR technologies. This partnership will herald a new era in the e-commerce industry, enabling easy access for customers while driving growth for lakhs of our sellers,” Venugopal said.

While Flipkart already contains an AR-enabled camera, the integration will enhance its capabilities to offer consumers more immersive experiences for viewing a wider range of products across categories such as fashion, wearable technologies, among others.

“With today’s digital-first consumer and accelerating digital economy, AR-driven experiences such as virtual try-on plays a key role in motivating and converting intent to shop. At Snap, we have been focused on making our innovations accessible and impactful both within and beyond our platform. A robust and diverse partner ecosystem plays a key role in our growth in India. Collaborating with market leaders like Flipkart offers us the opportunity to scale Snap Camera and AR technology,” Nana Murugesan, managing director, International Markets, Snap Inc., said.

