Flipkart partners with MediaMath; launches commerce-focused DSP

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart has rolled out a custom built demand-side platform (DSP) with an aim to strengthen its advertising and monetisation portfolio. The ad-tech offering was built in partnership with MediaMath and is designed to help brands make data-driven decisions to purchase online ad inventory and design high-impact marketing campaigns. Flipkart’s demand-side platform (DSP) is a custom-built version of the reputed MediaMath platform itself and will provide brands of all scales to engage with a growing consumer base. It will also enable them to plan data-driven campaigns with complete control. This launch is a part of the larger growth strategy for Flipkart’s ad-tech business, as it continues to innovate and unlock goodness in the ecosystem.

The role of e-commerce has been elevated to new heights as millions of people have embraced shopping online. This has led to an increasing need for brand-focused martech innovations, aiming to reach all these customers, Prakash Sikaria – vice president, growth and monetisation, Flipkart, said. “We will help brands with a deep consumer understanding, that will allow them to engage with their customers in a holistic way. We are confident that our insights are fully equipped to create tremendous value for our partners, brands and customers,” he added.

With over 300 million registered users today, Flipkart claims to have a very deep understanding of Indian consumers from both a scale and depth perspective. Flipkart’s DSP is relevant to all categories – from FMCG brands to banking and education. The biggest advantage that it offers is the deep consumer intelligence which cannot be accessed anywhere else. The DSP toolkit enables brands to run targeted brand campaigns that cover various aspects of the consumer’s shopping journey. This holistic view on buying behaviour is unique to Flipkart and has the potential to positively impact any brand’s online engagement.

Our DSP toolkit utilises a data-backed decisioning approach to enable connections with consumers across India and improve the relevance of campaigns, Anudit Vikram, chief product officer, MediaMath, stated. “Flipkart’s deep understanding of Indian consumer behavior is unrivalled and we’re thrilled to partner on an approach that will drive better consumer experiences and engagement while at the same time deliver transparency and accountability to brands,” he added.

