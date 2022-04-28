Flipkart partners with Criteo to introduce Product Performance Ads

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart and global technology company Criteo on Thursday announced a partnership to launch Product Performance Ads (PPA) with full funnel measurement capabilities. This will strengthen Flipkart’s off-platform offerings and create opportunities for advertisers across segments to reach and engage high intent customers.

This launch is a part of the larger 2022 growth strategy for Flipkart’s ad tech business. Fueled by Criteo’s commerce media capabilities, Flipkart will enable advertisers of any scale to deliver their full-funnel marketing goals on the open internet by leveraging its audience signals for highly relevant reach and, therefore, higher overall campaign efficiency.

Commerce advertising is growing faster than the overall digital market, and we believe that it will be a large part of the overall digital pie in a short time, Sankalp Mehrotra, vice president – monetisation, Flipkart, said. “Flipkart Ads is focused on providing technology-led advertising solutions to ensure the most relevant experience and outcomes for advertisers and customers alike. In addition to our current suite of advertising options, the launch of PPA in partnership with Criteo will help address the needs of incumbent and insurgent brands across verticals to solve their full-funnel marketing objectives on the open internet.”

“We are announcing the partnership with Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce platform, to further accelerate and utilise Criteo’s commerce media capability. By combining Criteo’s superior audience-first technology and Flipkart’s reach, we will be able to offer a remarkable capability to marketers and brands to achieve meaningful marketing outcomes on the open internet,” Taranjeet Singh, managing director, SEA and India, Criteo, added.

Advertisers will be able to use this solution to run marketing campaigns while getting full-funnel metrics. Flipkart’s PPA tool also offers Criteo’s Dynamic Creative Optimization+ capability, which will ensure reaching the right customer with the right communication while improving performance.

Read Also: CarDekho rolls out new campaign ‘Sapna re’

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook