Flipkart launches new campaign featuring Alia Bhatt as ‘FlipGirl’

Flipkart has rolled out a latest campaign featuring Alia Bhatt as ‘FlipGirl’ as the ‘superhero’ protagonist, for the Indian shopper seeking a saviour to affirm their ‘wishlist’. The new campaign aims to communicate Flipkart’s commitment to democratising e-commerce and premium brands, making them accessible through faster delivery across the country. The campaign brings forward the fact that products across categories, including mobiles and electronics, fashion and lifestyle, home accessories and beauty, are made available conveniently and delivered to customers’ doorsteps across the country.

“Since its inception, Flipkart has promised and delivered a great selection at value delivered at speed. And this has only gotten stronger. This is what we wanted to remind shoppers of – they can count on Flipkart to save their day. ‘FlipGirl’ embodies this for us,” Dushyanth Jayanty, vice president, marketing, Flipkart, said.

Dressed in a cape with Flipkart’s signature blue and yellow colours, the actor’s persona ‘FlipGirl’ has a sharp eye to avert any danger and help people in need. While saving them from dangers, she also saves the day by offering them advice to shop on Flipkart for ‘Super products at super prices with super speed’. “Flipkart as a brand is very close to my heart. As an actor, it is important that our characters and stories reach the remotest parts of India. Similarly, Flipkart’s FlipGirl will ensure fast deliveries across all corners of India, making it easier for all of us to shop online,” Alia Bhatt stated.

Conceptualised by McCann World Group, Flipkart has devised a 360-degree campaign with a judicious mix of channels to reach its dynamic set of consumers in multiple languages across demographics.

