Flipkart launches ‘Milega Umeed Se Zyaada’ campaign

Flipkart offers a wide selection of large appliances from various brands and delivers to over 19000 pin codes across the country.

Flipkart has rolled out its new campaign ‘Milega Umeed Se Zyaada’ for large appliances. The campaign aims to bring out a change in consumer behavior and urge them not to hold back their desires. “Through our concerted efforts towards expanding the selection and reach, we’ve been able to empower our customers to be able to afford better technology products without the pinch of price our new campaign ‘Milega Umeed Se Zyaada’ aims to inspire budget conscious consumers to fulfil their desires with Flipkart’s support,” Hari G Kumar, senior director, large appliances, Flipkart, stated.

The campaign highlights insights and dynamics between family members such as daughter-in- law buying a five star AC for her father-in-law, a son gifting a 43 inch TV instead of a 32 inch for his father with the central focus being able to offer an experience. The company aims to create a connection with consumers through this campaign which brings forward possibilities for consumers to buy products with their budget.

In order to understand the purchase behaviour of consumers, Flipkart conducted a research to understand factors affecting consumer decision-making and pain issues. The research provided insights about the high average selling price (ASP) category of large appliances and found that they have long refresh cycles with the whole family participating in the buying process yet the consumers have low product familiarity.

Founded in 2007, Flipkart group is a digital commerce entities and includes group companies such as Flipkart, Myntra and PhonePe with a registered customer base of over 200 million, offering over 150 million products across 80 plus categories. The company is known for pioneering services such as cash on delivery, no cost EMI and easy returns customer centric innovations that have made online shopping more accessible and affordable for Indians. With Myntra and Jabong, which hold prominent positions in the online fashion market, and PhonePe, the Flipkart group is steering the transformation of commerce in India through technology.

