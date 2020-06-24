Flipkart launches #AaoPhirPakdeRaftaar campaign to motivate its sellers

The campaign also intends to educate sellers on ways to ramp up and grow their businesses.

E-commerce platform Flipkart has rolled out a new campaign #AaoFirPakdeRaftaar to mark the beginning of the new phase post the nationwide lockdown. The campaign aims to raise the spirits of sellers by evoking the sense of importance they play in consumer’s lives as they stay indoors and follow social distancing.

As the country imbibes the model of a ‘new normal’ and businesses begin to adjust their operations, Flipkart aims to ensure that its seller community is equally motivated and driven to play their roles in this pandemic, Jagjeet Harode, senior director and head – marketplace, Flipkart said. “Our sellers are an integral part of our marketplace business and this period has been a challenging time for them, their families and their workforce. We wanted to reiterate our commitment towards their business development and hence this campaign has been developed to motivate them in this journey,” he added.

The campaign, which pivots around an anthem of “AaoPhirPakdeRaftaar”, intends to evoke a sense of togetherness and imparts hope and trust to the local seller community in India. In an attempt to showcase the impact of the lockdown on different segments, the main film, through different stories, navigates through the lives of three characters facing different challenges in their field of work. The film starts with an Ekart executive who aches to go back to work and is concerned by the unprecedented crisis, lockdown and possible impact on our sellers; it then transitions into the warehouse of a local seller who is stocking up the shelves as his wife is skeptical on how these products will sell; and then the story moves on to a household where a father is worried how he’ll sell the stock of sarees. The three scenarios display the apprehensions and the challenges faced by the seller ecosystem during the lockdown and glimpse of resurgence as the business ramps up across the country, through Flipkart.

The campaign also intends to educate sellers on ways to ramp up and grow their businesses. To accomplish this, smaller films have been made where, through scenario-based stories, highlighting Flipkart’s growth levers which sellers can use to scale up their business. To help its sellers get back on their feet, Flipkart is running an integrated marketing campaign and providing real-time support to the sellers.

Read Also: Coronavirus Impact: From Shah Rukh Khan to Ranbir Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bollywood actors take 20-40% pay cut

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook