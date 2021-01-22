Flipkart launches a pan-India campaign for its grocery business

The campaign has been launched across television, digital media channels and the Flipkart app

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart has rolled out a pan-India campaign for its grocery business. The campaign focuses on how Flipkart Grocery offers consumers great value through the promise of ‘Triple Power Savings’ and has been launched across television, digital media channels and the Flipkart app.

As per the company, the campaign has been curated after extensive research to understand factors that affect consumers’ decisions and pain points when purchasing their daily groceries. A segment that runs deeply on the core of value and selection, online grocery shopping, has become an essential part of everyday lives as consumers depend on digital platforms to fulfill their needs. Keeping this in mind, Flipkart’s new campaign for Grocery showcases a married couple sitting in front of a lifesize grocery bag, with the bag gorging on their savings. The couple looks betrayed by this act and aims to reconsider their purchases and shopping behavior. The intent is to establish the current ways of grocery shopping by giving consumers a ‘re-evaluation jolt’ to break through the clutter of varied offerings across this category, the company said.

Customer-centricity is at the heart of everything we do, and we want to ensure that our customers are given a wide array of selection and high-quality offerings without eating into their savings, Manish Kumar, senior vice president – grocery, general merchandise and furniture, Flipkart, said. “Our pan-India campaign brings this awareness to customers, as they continue to look to e-commerce to meet their essential and household demand needs,” he added.

For Nandita Sinha, vice president, customer and marketing, Flipkart, with Grocery being an important charter for the company, the aim was to bring the right promise to the customers through a value-driven proposition. “We want to encourage consumers to look into their shopping behavior and find the best way to ensure maximum savings.”

